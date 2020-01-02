University of North Dakota tight end Hunter Pinke has suffered a severe spinal injury following a skiing accident in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 27, Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert confirmed Saturday morning.
“These players become like family members,” said Schweigert, who spoke to the Pinke family Saturday morning after an extensive, eight-hour surgery Friday night. “When these things occur, we know wins and losses take a backseat to what the program is all about. It’s about building relationships and preparing young men for the future.
“When I think about Hunter, I know he’s got a strong Christian faith and is the spiritual leader on our team,” Schweigert continued. “I know he’ll be very courageous and fight through any adversity that this accident has dealt him.”
The Fighting Hawks head coach said Pinke will spend the next three days in a Denver hospital to heal and determine the next steps.
Pinke, a 6-foot-5, 243-pound senior-to-be, comes from a UND athletics family. His mother Katie Pinke threw discus for the track and field team and his grandfather Fred Lukens played basketball at UND.
Pinke, who’s from Wishek, N.D., and played high school sports at South Border, is a mechanical engineering major. Pinke, who is a school leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program, played extensively on special teams the past two seasons. As a redshirt freshman, he caught three passes for 54 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown catch at UC Davis.
A number of current and former UND athletes took to social media over the weekend to offer encouragement. UND women’s basketball coach Travis Brewster tweeted Saturday morning his team’s game against the University of New Orleans later in the day would be in honor of Pinke.
Pinke was skiing in Keystone, Colorado, before being transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, Colo.