North Dakota State senior Tyson Ward has been named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team, it was announced by CollegeInsider.com Thursday, March 26.
Ward joins Ben Woodside (2009), Taylor Braun (2014) and Lawrence Alexander (2015) as Bison to earn the distinction of Mid-Major All-American. The Tampa, Florida native averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Ward scored 20-plus points in six straight games to close the season. In the Summit League Tournament, he averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting 8-of-16 from three-point range. The Bison senior was also named to the All-Summit League first team, All-Tournament Team, and NABC All-District second team this season.
The Mid-Major All-America Team honors Lou Henson, a former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.