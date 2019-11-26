After suffering a rash of injuries, the Williston State College Tetons cancelled their Saturday, Nov. 23 contest against Minot State, as well as their two-game series with the University of Mary on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
According to wsctetons.com, no makeup date has been set for the Minot State game. As for the two games with the University of Mary, they have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Jan. 29 contest will take place on the road, and the Feb. 4 matchup will be played at Pete Conlin Arena.
Tetons head coach John Bowkus told the Williston Herald via telephone that the decision to cancel multiple games came down to protecting the safety of the student-athletes.
“We were down to 12 healthy skaters, so it just got to a point where safety for our players was a huge concern,” Bowkus stated. “We thank both Minot State and the University of Mary for understanding our position.”
Up next for the Tetons, they are scheduled to host Eastern Washington for a pair of games on Dec. 6 and 7.
The contest on Dec. 7 will be taking place on Military Appreciation Night.