FARGO — The most surprising thing to happen Monday, Aug. 19, on the North Dakota State football practice field was not the naming of a starting quarterback. We always knew it was going to be Trey Lance, at least eventually.
No, the most surprising thing was that an ice-cream truck pulled onto an end zone at the end of practice and Bison players were allowed to indulge in a sweet frozen treat under the watchful eye of strength coach/nutrition guru/legend Jim Kramer.
"Is it fat free?" Kramer joked. Judging by the muscle tone of the Bison players, including some of the boys up front, there is some wiggle room for extra calories. My goodness, NDSU is going to be plenty for the rest of the Football Championship Subdivision to handle again this season.
To see the truck, tinkling music and all, drive through a gate in the chain-link fence to deliver ice cream was downright shocking compared to the proclamation by Bison head coach Matt Entz that Lance, a redshirt freshman, was the team's starting QB.
It was always going to be so, one way or another, even if Entz and his coaching staff created a competition during spring ball in March by saying the starter's job was open and Lance would have to battle it out with Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland. This fall, the coaches also added sophomore Noah Sanders from Apple Valley, Minnesota, to the mix. At least in name if not reality.
Ultimately, Entz wanted to be sure he was fair to Noland, who left a Big 12 program to join the Bison last December and went through 15 spring practices, and that he wanted to be certain Lance wasn't going to fall on his face if handed the reins.
Although one could ask: How could Lance fall on his face with those sweet and swift feet?
Lance is a 6-foot-3, 221-pound specimen from Marshall, Minnesota, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history, according to the people who track such things. This at a school where the last two signal callers were Carson Wentz (No. 2 overall NFL draft pick in 2016) and Easton Stick (winningest all-time QB in Football Championship Subdivision history and an NFL draft choice).
Bison coaches recruited him to be the future and Lance provided a glimpse of that in two games a year ago as a true freshman, sprinting to a 44-yard touchdown run against North Alabama at the Fargodome and turning a broken play into a TD run at South Dakota. This is a benefit of the NCAA's four-game rule that allows players to see action in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.
To hear Lance tell it, though, it wasn't the game experience that was most important from his true freshman year. It was the experience of hanging with Stick the entire season and learning from the master. Lance was Stick's road roommate and spent Friday nights studying the playbook with the senior and learning the ropes of games away from the coziness of the Fargodome.
"I think that was huge," Lance said. "Just for preparation. Now I know what to expect. I think it would have been a lot harder to imagine what it's going to be like on the road."
In the end, Lance got the job for the exact reason those who watch the program closely expected. He can run.
He can also evade, dash, sprint, dance and motor.
He will be, Bison offensive coaches hope, a nightmare to defend. He is bigger and faster than Stick. And think of what Stick did to opposing defenses with his feet.
Entz, a former defensive coordinator, said he asked himself: "Who would cause me the most problems as a quarterback if I would have to defend the Bison?"
That doesn't mean Bison fans should expect a finished product to take the field against Butler in Minneapolis on Aug. 31. For all the games Stick won, there were bumps. Remember the playoff semifinal game the Bison lost against James Madison? There were fans telling me after that game that NDSU would never win a national title with Stick playing quarterback. He just didn't have it, they said.
There will be times like that with Lance, undoubtedly. He will struggle. He will make mistakes. He will have turnovers. The high-level FCS defenses will throw everything at him and probably win a time or two.
"There is no way I have arrived or anything like that. I have plenty of stuff I can work on," Lance said Monday.
But Bison coaches believe the ceiling is so high that they'll stick with the youngster. Entz said the competition is over. Lance is the starter. That means the Bison will ride out tough halves or games, intrigued by what they believe is waiting on the other side.
With a little patience, it'll be worth it. There'll be no quarterback controversy at NDSU. Lance is the man, just like the plan always called for.