FARGO -- The three Friday night Division I FCS quarterfinal games were all played in weather that screamed playoff football. It snowed at Weber State. It rained at James Madison and it was cold at Montana State.
Saturday, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, the only thing missing were the outside elements. This one should have been played at old Dacotah Field. The final was 9-3, NDSU; a victory over Illinois State that sends the Bison to the FCS semifinals for the ninth straight year.
In a season of smilin’, stylin’ and profilin’ offense, the NDSU defense put some ol’ fashion black and blue into the mix.
“That was a war out there,” said Bison safety James Hendricks. “It was a real physical game. Real physical.”
The Bison are the No. 1 scoring defense in the FCS for a reason. They have emerging defensive linemen who are complementing some old hats in seniors Derrek Tuszka and Cole Karcz. They have reliable linebackers. They have a secondary that rarely gets toasted.
NDSU played an Illinois State offense that boasts one of the best running backs in the country in James Robinson twice this season. And all the Redbirds got in eight quarters were two field goals.
“We knew we had to strap up and play,” said Bison linebacker Jackson Hankey. “I’m proud of how hard we played. This was a very fun game. Of course being victorious makes it fun.”
This was old school. It was so old school that NDSU head coach Matt Entz brought out a phrase in the post-game press conference that former Bison head coach Rocky Hager used to say routinely: “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts every day would be Christmas,” Entz said.
That was in reference of Entz wondering what would have happened if NDSU would have scored a couple of touchdowns in the first half when it was knocking on the door with a couple of first-and-goals. But all the Bison got were field goals and that meant it was up to the defense to win the game.
With Robinson as the only ISU offensive threat, it was 11-on-1 and that is not a fair fight. If the goal was to hold the senior to under 100 yards rushing, then mission achieved. He finished with 94 yards on 24 carries, well under the 507 yards he had in the first two playoff games.
There were no ifs and buts and candy and nuts with Bison defensive coordinator David Braun.
“I thought coach Braun and the defensive staff may have done their best job all year,” Entz said. “You talk about a running back that has made a lot of teams look bad over the course of his career.”
Braun changed the look, bringing pressure from different areas of the field. The Bison went to three defensive tackles at times.
“Just keeping that young quarterback guessing,” Entz said. “
That would be redshirt freshman Bryce Jefferson, the relief pitcher only playing because starting quarterback Brady Davis went down with a torn ACL late in the season. Jefferson came in 12 of 26 passing and that may have presented a clue to how limited the Redbirds offense was.
He was 3 of 8 for 34 yards with an interception.
“There was no secret what was going to happen,” Hendricks said.
But with NDSU’s offense having its own struggles, the Robinson-only plan was working for ISU. That 34-game winning streak and Bison fans just assuming their team was going to win was looking rather shaky.
Until it mattered late in the game. Until Jefferson had to pass.
The Redbirds got the ball back with 1:22 remaining in the game at their own 22-yard line. That was about how long and how much time Carson Wentz had in the 2014 national title game between these teams. Wentz led the Bison to a comeback victory and is in the NFL.
Jefferson was just in his third game as a starter.
“We knew they had to throw the ball for the first time in the game,” Hendricks said. “We had to make sure everything was in front of us … and if they try to throw the ball downfield to make a play on it.”
Jefferson, on the run, sailed his first pass high and out of bounds. He scrambled for 3 yards on second down.
“There were some tight windows where I had to make a throw,” Jefferson said. “They had to be perfect throws, but there were a couple of holes there.”
His last two throws didn’t have much of a chance and NDSU’s season is continuing.
There were 14,132 people on hand, although the visiting crowd consisted of thousands of virtual fans in and around Bozeman, Mont. If the Redbirds had pulled it out, they would have had to pack their suitcases again and hit the road to Montana State next Saturday.
Instead, it’s the Bobcats coming to Fargo for the right to punch a ticket to the FCS national title game in Frisco, Texas.
At this rate, whichever two teams next weekend get to 10 points first will be playing on ABC on Jan. 11.
Defense wins this time of year. NDSU has proven that at the FCS level seven times in the past eight years.
“Defense wins a lot of football games,” Entz said.
There are no ifs and buts and candy and nuts about that.