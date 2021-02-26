The Williston State College women's basketball team is now on a three-game winning streak after defeating United Tribes Technical College 64-49 on the road.
The men's team also walked away with a 107-95 win over UTTC, successfully ending their three-game losing streak.
Women's basketball
Overall, the Lady Tetons had a good show of force during the game.
They had 49 total rebounds, made 13 of the 21 free throw shots attempted (a 61.9 shooting percentage) and finished with 18 assists and 14 steals.
Additionally, the Lady Tetons only had 15 turnovers which was the lowest of the last three games, but they had 17 personal fouls.
They also made 24 of the 71 field goals attempted, a 33.8 shooting percentage, and three of the 16 three-point shots made, a 18.8 shooting percentage.
Sydney Labatte led the team in points finishing with 15 and not too far behind her in total points was Keeley Tini with 10 points.
And tied for third was Grace Lupumba and Brooklyn Douglas.
But United Tribes Technical didn't back down so easily. The Lady Thunderbirds had a better three-point shooting percentage with 23.8 percent, making five of the 21 shots attempted.
And they had a better free-throw percentage with 73.7 percent making 14 of the 19 shots attempted and made more rebounds finishing with 53 total.
Also, the Lady Thunderbirds had 11 assists, six steals, two blocks, 24 turnovers and 14 personal fouls.
The streak is the longest one the Lady Tetons have had so far this season and they look to extend that streak on Sunday, Feb. 28 when they take on Dawson Community College for the second time.
The first time the Lady Tetons met the Lady Buccaneers was on Feb. 8 and Williston State lost that game 76-52.
Sunday's game will be in The Well at Williston State College and will start at 2 p.m.
Men's basketball
In men's basketball play, the Tetons snapped a three-game losing spell with a 107-95 win over United Tribes Technical.
The Tetons led with a 48.8 field goal shooting percentage, making 42 of the 86 shots attempted.
They also made eight of the 12 three-point shots attempted, a 66.7 shooting percentage, and 15 of the 22 free throws attempted, a 68.2 shooting percentage.
Additionally they had 54 rebounds, 31 assists, nine steals, one block and only 10 turnovers. They also had 19 personal fouls.
Beni Fungula led the Tetons with the most points finishing with 24 total. Caleb Johnson had 19 points and Alonzo Linton had 18 points.
Other players with double digit points include Jalen Dearring, who had 11 points, and Adreone Sprinkles, who had 10.
The men's team will host Dawson Community College at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.