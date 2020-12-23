The Williston State College women's basketball team has added another player to the roster for the spring season after Brooklyn Douglas, a 2020 Williston High School graduate, transferred to WSC.
Bill Triplett, the head coach for the team, made the announcement about Douglas on Dec. 22 and said she transferred from Rocky Mountain College.
According to a press release, Triplett said Douglas was a standout for the Coyotes and will be eligible to participate right away when practices resume second semester starting Jan. 5.
Douglas is 5 feet 10 inches and averaged 10.2 points and 3.4 assists per game when she played for the Coyotes. However, Triplett said the most impressive fact about Douglas is that she was also the valedictorian of her graduating class.
"I think it's great to have local talent wanting to attend WSC and play for the Tetons," Triplett said. "We now have Makia Remus and Douglas off of last year's Coyote team as well as Sydney Labatte from Froid, Layni and Marni Schieffer from Wibaux and Halle Burdick from Baker in our freshman class."
Triplett said he is looking forward to getting the season rolling, that Douglas is as excited as the rest of the team is and that Jan. 5 "just can't get here soon enough."
"We just want to get back in the gym and do what we love," he said.
The Tetons have a scrimmage game at Dawson Community College on January 12th and will open their season Jan. 20th on the road at Lake Region in Devils Lake.