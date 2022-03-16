UPDATED Tetons Logo

The Williston State College Tetons Logo. 

The Williston State College baseball team lost its first game since opening the season in early February.

The Tetons were on an amazing 14-game win streak until March 15 when they lost 14-4 to Madison College in Tucson, Arizona.

The loss came after the team won 9-1 over conference rivals North Dakota State College of Science the same day.

The Tetons started strong over Madison College.

They had two runs in the first inning that set them up for a 2-1 lead to start the game.

In fact, the Tetons were the first to score when Josh Tibbs singled and Oscar Hargreaves scored.

Clayton McAllister also hit a single, allowing Jordan Kelly to score all in the top of the first.

Unfortunately, Madison College got the best of the Tetons in third inning, racking up six runs and leaving Williston State with nothing.

But the Tetons responded in the fourth inning when Chris Shopbell seemed to change the tide with a home run.

Williston scored a second time in the fourth inning when Brady Miles hit a double allowing Hargreaves to score.

This would be the last time the Tetons score.

Everything fell into place for Madison college in the fifth and final inning and seven Madison runs in the inning sealed the fate for the Tetons.

In terms of batting though, Hargreaves and Brady Miles each had a double; Shopbell had one homer; and Miles, Tibbs, McAllister and Shopbell each had an RBI.

The Tetons played two games on Wednesday, March 16, but those results weren’t available on the WSC Tetons website by press time.

Here’s a look at the team’s most recent game results before Wednesday and Thursday games:

Tetons win 13-0 over Western Technical College on Wednesday, March 9.

Tetons win 5-4 over Central Lakes College-Brainerd and 15-3 over Northland Community Technical College on March 10.

Tetons win 18-12 over Riverland Community College on March 11.

Tetons win 12-7 over California Miramar University on March 13.

Tetons win 9-1 over North Dakota State College of Science on March 15 but lose 14-4 against Madison College the same day.

Conference play doesn’t start until April 2 when Williston State hosts Lake Region State College for a 1 p.m. double header.



