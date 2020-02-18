Following a weekend sweep of Jamestown, the Williston State College Tetons won their 2019-2020 home finale as they trounced Dakota College at Bottineau, 9-3 at the Pete Conlin Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18. In the process, WSC head coach John Bowkus earned his 100th career win as coach of the Tetons.
After falling behind 1-0 early in the first, Williston State would even things up when an assist from Tetons' forward Carson Arndt led to a Blake Zabinski goal with 11:05 to go in the period. WSC had 21 shots on goal compared to 10 for Dakota College to conclude matters in the opening period.
In the second, the Tetons pulled ahead on the strength of a Tanner Davis goal, which was assisted by Wade Auger with 10:55 remaining. Later in the frame, Davis notched his second goal of the contest, followed by Zabinskin's second score of the night to give him 100 points in his Tetons career.
After that, DCB fired back with a pair of goals of their own with less than two minutes remaining as the Tetons held a 4-3 advantage going into the third. WSC improved upon their lead just seconds into the final period as Zabinski registered a hat trick on an unassisted goal to give the Tetons a 5-3 edge. For good measure, WSC added another goal later in the period on an Auger wrist shot to take a commanding 6-3 lead.
The Tetons were not finished offensively as they added three more goals in a 9-3 blowout of visiting Dakota College. When asked about the accomplishment of recording his 100th career victory as head coach at Williston State College, coach Bowkus simply stated "it feels good."
Up next for the Tetons, they will face off against Montana State in Glasgow on Friday, Feb. 21.