The Tetons hockey team had an incredible weekend at home, collecting two much-needed wins over U of MN-Crookston in two high energy, and high scoring matches.
Williston State boasted identical winning scores after both games, walking away with a 7-3 win on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13.
Game 1, Friday
Williston State was coming off a tie to the University of Mary when they started Friday’s match and were looking for a win.
But the game didn’t start in Williston State’s favor.
Crookston scored the first two goals of the game, taking an early 2-0 lead.
However, Williston State found momentum with about eight minutes left in the first period when Fox Dodds scored unassisted.
Just minutes later Cook, with an assist from Borseth, scored for the Tetons ending the period in a 2-2 tie.
The Tetons broke the tie in the second period when Barrett, assisted by Cook and Maycock, scored the third goal of the game.
But Crookston responded in the same period, tying the score 3-3.
This was the last time Crookston was able to score in the match.
And what they didn’t see coming was four back-to-back goals from Williston State.
With 16 minutes left in the game, Devonne Berry, with help from Borseth and Davis, made an excellent play by scoring a wraparound goal and taking the lead 4-3 for the Tetons.
With 14 minutes left in the game, Jay scored another goal on the power play in the third period and was assisted by Thomas Patterer.
With 10 minutes left in the game Maycock scored for the Tetons taking a 6-3.
He scored on a powerplay and was assisted by Barrett and Jake Huska.
Finally, with seconds left, Moran scored the last goal of the game and the Tetons won 7-3. He was assisted by Cook and Jackson Dodds.
Overall, the Tetons had 47 shots on goal compared to Crookston’s 30.
Game 2, Saturday
When the Tetons scored just three minutes into the start of the first period, it was evident that they came ready for a second win.
Kyle Barrett scored the first goal of the game and was assisted by Cameron Maycock and Eric Moran.
Then, shortly after the first goal, Williston State took a 2-0 lead in the same period when Moran scored unassisted.
However, Crookston never let up on Williston State and found the net late in the first period, cuting the Tetons’ lead in half.
At the end of the first period Williston State was up 2-1.
The second period was just as eventful as the first, and nearly identical in terms of scoring.
Once again, at about three minutes into the second period, Williston State scored, this time on a powerplay, taking a 3-1 lead.
Tanner Davis scored the goal for the Tetons and was assisted by Barrett and Dylan Borseth.
Also, at this point in the game, this was the second time they scored on a powerplay.
The scoring didn’t stop there for Williston State in the second period.
Moran scored a shorthanded goal with eight minutes left in the second period. He was assisted by Barrett.
Then with about four minutes left in the period, Brendan Jay scored again for the Tetons, taking a 5-1 lead. He was assisted by Fox Dodds.
But Crookston wasn’t ready to bow down to Williston State.
With minutes left, Crookston scored on a powerplay then with seconds left they scored again making the score 5-3.
Jackson Dodds changed that lead for the Tetons about halfway through the third period when he scored assisted by Fox Dodds.
The final goal made by the Tetons came when both teams had a player in the penalty box.
Ryley Cook, assisted by Barrett and Moran, scored with about two minutes left in the third making the final, winning score 7-3 for the Tetons.
The Tetons play again on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 when they play at the University of Providence both days.
There is only one more home game for the Tetons and that will be on Saturday, March 6 when they take on Dakota College at Bottineau.