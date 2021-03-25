The Williston State College volleyball team had a rough finish to its season, losing 3-1 to Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday, March 24.
The end of the season wasn’t kind to the Lady Tetons, as they finished the season on a four-game losing streak.
Wednesday’s game was the last of the regular season, leading up to the postseason. After losing the final game, the Lady Tetons will have to build up some of their own momentum to play at their best in the postseason.
Williston State played a great game throughout the match and played each set very close, losing two of the three sets the team lost by seven points or less.
The Lady Tetons were able to come out strong and play well, losing the first set 25-18. Down the stretch of the season, they have been able to start games well, fixing a problem that plagued them early in the season.
Overall, down the stretch of the season, the Lady Tetons played well, not getting shut out in the four losses and playing close sets in each game.
Dakota College at Bottineau played the second set a little stronger, winning by a 10-point margin, 25-15.
Williston State came back in the third set and gutted out a tough set win. The set had to go to extra points, as the Lady Tetons won 26-24.
Winning that tough of a set gave the Lady Tetons some momentum, but it wasn’t quite enough to make a comeback. They lost the fourth set 25-18.
Dakota College at Bottineau played a good game overall to down Williston State.
At the net, hitting-wise, the Lady Jacks recorded a team total of 45 kills. Two players had bog games for the Lady Jacks, as Shonte Seale led the team with 17 kills and Chante Moore added 13 kills in the contest.
The Lady Jacks’ defense also had a good game, recording a team total of 55 digs.
With the loss, the Lady Tetons ended the regular season with a 5-17 overall record and a 5-13 conference record.
Williston State only had a day’s break to prepare for their postseason opener, and on Friday, March 26, the Lady Tetons will take on Bismarck State College in the West Sub-Region Quarterfinals.
The series history between the two teams this season has favored Bismarck State.
The first two times the teams met, Bismarck State defeated Williston State 3-0, and in the most recent matchup, on March 15, the Lady Tetons were able to play well and only lost 3-1.
Should the lady Tetons win, they will play on Saturday, March 27 in the next round. The Region 13 volleyball championship will start Monday, March 29, should Williston State get there, and the District Playoffs start April 2.