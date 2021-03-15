The Lady Tetons are on a three-game win streak after some nice wins over Lake Region State College in volleyball.
The Williston State College volleyball team picked up 3-0 and 3-1 wins on March 1 and March 2 respectively, and on Saturday, March 13, the Lady Tetons picked up a 3-2 win over the Lady Royals.
The streak comes after the Lady Tetons had {span style=”font-size: 12px;”}five games between March 2 and March 13 canceled. The break, however, left the Lady Tetons with time to recover and work things out.{/span}
And although the Lady Royals came closer to winning than the previous two matches, it looks like the lady Tetons used that extra time to stay on ready.
Williston State has a good group of hitters that can be dangerous, but the Lady Tetons haven’t really been able to show that a lot this season. Against Lake Region State, though, some of the Lady Tetons’ best hitters were able to break out and have some big games.
Sydney Labatte led Williston State with 10 kills, which was the second-most of the match. The Lady Tetons threw a balanced attack at the Lady Royals, as Natalie Edgar had nine kills and Tia McGorman had seven kills.
Haley Labatte and Isabel Evans each recorded five kills, and Keeley Fossum and Jade Llamas each recorded one kill.
The interesting part about the Lady Tetons’ good attacking in the game is that the Lady Royals had just as good a game.
Williston State recorded 38 kills as a team, and Lake Region State recorded 40 kills. It truly was a win where Williston State gutted it out and played well. Specifically, Williston State’s defense really stepped up.
As a team, the Lady Tetons recorded 92 digs, 30 more than Lake Region State recorded. Leading the effort was Jolyssa Marquart, who stayed busy in the back row. She led all players in the game with 27 digs.
Helping her out was Llamas, who was second on the team (and overall in the game) with 18 digs. Edgar also had a big game defensively, being third on the team (and in the game) with 17 kills.
Recording 92 digs was a team effort; Kira Kristjanson was the fourth Williston State player with double-digit digs (10), Peyton Brown recorded eight digs, Evans and McGorman recorded five digs and Sydney Labatte added two digs.
Tough, great wins like the latest over Lake Region State are the kind of games that can really give a team momentum, and to keep turning things around, that is what the Lady Tetons will need to do.
After Saturday’s game, there are only four games left in the regular season before the Region 13 volleyball championship tournament starts on March 28.
Against the teams in the remaining four games, the Lady Tetons have a 2-6 record, with both wins coming against Dakota College at Bottineau who Williston State ends the regular season against on March 24.