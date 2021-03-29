The Williston State College volleyball team played well, but the Lady Tetons couldn’t quite get over the hump during their first postseason game.
On Friday, March 26, Williston State took on Bismarck State College in the West Sub-Region Quarterfinals.
Each individual set was pretty close, but the Lady Tetons weren’t able to capture those few extra points to win any of the sets, losing 3-0 to Bismarck State.
The series history this season between the two teams has favored Bismarck State; in three games, including the quarterfinal game, Bismarck State swept Williston State 3-0, and in the other game, Williston State only lost 3-1.
In the quarterfinal loss, Williston State’s attack couldn't get going, but the Lady Tetons’ defense kept them in the game.
Bismarck State’s attack had a good game, with the team recording nearly twice as many kills as Williston State (42), but the Lady Tetons were able to record a team total of 66 digs to combat the attack.
Four players had 10 or more digs. Jade Llamas led the team (second overall in the game) with 13 digs, followed by Jolyssa Marquart with 12.
Natalie Edgar and Kira Kristjanson each recorded 10 digs as well.
Peyton Brown recorded nine digs and Sydney Labatte recorded four digs. Haley Labatte, Isabel Evans and Tia McGorman each recorded two digs, and Madison Daniel and Keeley Fossum each recorded one dig.
It was a team effort on defense, as every player that recorded playing time recorded at least one dig.
On the attack, it was a slower game than Williston State has usually been able to produce this season.
Sydney Labatte led the team with six kills, and Edgar added five kills of her own. Evans had four kills, and Marquart, McGorman and Fossum each added two kills. Llamas and Haley Labatte each added one kill.
Llamas had a busy game both offensively and defensively, as she also led the team with 20 assists (second most in the game).
With the loss, Williston State doesn’t know its fate quite yet. No information has been updated on the Williston State athletics website, and on the National Junior College Athletic Association website, Williston State is listed as having a game on Monday, March 29.
As of Sunday, March 28, no opponent is listed for the Lady Tetons. The game that Williston State is listed as playing is part of the Regional 13 volleyball championship.