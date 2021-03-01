The North Dakota State College of Science quickly became public enemy No. 1 for the Williston State College volleyball team.
The Lady Tetons had a two-game winning streak cut short in a 3-0 loss at the hands of NDSCS on Feb. 20, and in back-to-back games on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, Williston State was swept 3-0 by NDSCS.
With all three losses, the Lady Tetons are now on a three-game losing streak all due to one team.
If there is anything positive to take away from the weekend games, it is that Williston State won’t have to face NDSCS again for the remainder of the regular season, so that is one pain the Lady Tetons won’t have to worry about.
The one issue that jumps out from the weekend is the lack of scoring from the Williston State offense.
Williston State’s usual problem of opening games slowly was only an issue for the game Saturday, but in both contests, the attack wasn’t able to record a lot of points for itself.
In the loss on Friday, the Lady Tetons only recorded 17 kills, while NDSCS recorded 46 kills. In the loss on Saturday, Williston State did worse, recording 13 kills, but the Lady Tetons were able to hold NDSCS to 29 kills in the game.
Haley Labatte led Williston State with five kills in the game Friday, followed by Natalie Edgar (four), Sydney Labatte (three) and Isabel Evans (three). Jade Llamas and Tia McGorman each added a kill.
In the loss Saturday, Sydney Labatte and Evans each had three kills to lead the team. Keely Fossum, McGorman and Llamas each had two kills, and Edgar added one.
Williston State flipped the script in the loss Friday, playing a great first set (losing just 25-19), but regressing in the second and third set, losing 25-11 and 25-9.
In the loss Saturday, the Lady Tetons had a bad first set, losing 25-3, but stayed more competitive in the later sets, losing 25-16 and 25-15.
After playing games on March 1 and March 2, the Lady Tetons will have a bit of an unexpected break. Games on March 4, March 6 and March 8 have all been cancelled, so Williston State will have some time to catch its breath and work things out before its game on March 10.
That game on March 10 is against Minot State University, and the game is not a conference or division game.