Despite playing its best stretch of games this season, the Williston State College volleyball team is left still looking for that first win of the season.
After the first few games, the milestone of getting the first set win was still up for grabs, but once that was achieved, the milestone then became getting the first win and hopefully more of course.
The Lady Tetons dropped back-to-back games against Miles Community College on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, and while no digit was added to the team’s win column, the signs they showed are trending toward that first win coming soon.
The game on Feb. 10, which was a home game, especially featured some things that the Lady Tetons can carry with them going forward to build some momentum.
For starters, they were able to finally win the first set of a match.
In every game this season up to Feb. 10, Williston State had lost the first set of the game. Losing that first set puts teams in a hole right away and makes them have to work harder to get back in the game.
Even though they lost the first set, the Lady Tetons were able to sustain some endurance and always played better in the later sets.
While Williston State took the first set against Miles CC on Feb. 10, that trend of playing increasingly better in the later sets didn’t hold up.
The Lady Tetons won 25-20 to open the match, but they lost the other sets 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
They had a lot of energy and played well in the first set, limiting errors and making good plays to win the opening frame.
In the second and third set, though, errors started to become more frequent, and the team didn’t have the same energy. On top of that, Miles CC played some excellent defense and didn’t give Williston State any easy points.
Miles CC ended the match with 42 kills, showing how effective their offense is, and 69 digs, a good defensive showing.
The Lady Tetons won’t be home again until Tuesday, Feb. 16, when they host Dakota College at Bottineau.
Williston State would be coming off a three-game road trip, as the Lady Tetons played in a small tournament at Northwest College in Wyoming.
The Lady Tetons lost their first game of that tournament on Friday, Feb. 12, dropping the game in the morning 3-2 to Western Wyoming Community College.