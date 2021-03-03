The Williston State College volleyball team bounced back with a good performance against Lake Region State College on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2 winning both games.
The Lady Tetons swept Lake Region on Monday and got a 3-1 victory over the Lady Royals on Tuesday, according to the WSC Tetons website.
Williston State was able to jump out to an early lead and get the momentum and energy needed to stay ahead and earn the win in both games.
In Tuesday's game for example, the team was able to win the first set by a score of 25-18.
The Lady tetons kept their momentum from the first set and followed it up with a 25-18 win in the second set as well during Tuesday's game.
Lake Region State was able to bounce back in the third set and avoid the sweep, winning 25-15 in a well-played set.
The Lady Royals kept things interesting in the fourth set as well and nearly made the game go to a fifth set, but the Lady Tetons closed it out with a 25-22 win.
Williston State played two great games to get two great wins, while toppling a competitive team.
The Lady Royals recorded a team total of 38 kills, with two players recording 10 kills each. In total, six players recorded at least one kill for Lake Region State.
The Lady Royals also played well defensively, recording 73 digs as a team. In that respect, four different Lady Royal players recorded 10 or more kills, so the Lady Tetons played well to overcome a balanced game from the Lady Royals.
The Lady Tetons will also have more time than usual to prepare for their next games. They were scheduled to have games on Thursday, March 4, and Saturday, March 6, but those were all canceled.
The next game for Williston State is Wednesday, March 10 on the road against Minot State University.