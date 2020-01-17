Williston State College will be looking for a new athletic director to guide their Tetons' sports program.
On Jan. 2, Jason Herbers, 44, announced his resignation after having just started his new role with Williston State in August of 2019. According to WSC president John Miller, Herbers, a Wisconsin native, cited personal family reasons for stepping down.
"Jason expressed his desire to move closer to his elderly parents to support them," Miller told the Williston Herald. "We are very understanding of his situation and wish him well. Administratively, he laid down some ground work for us to expand on future projects, so I think he put us in the right direction moving forward."
Miller, along with Kimberly Wray, WSC's vice president of academic affairs, are currently splitting duties for the vacant athletic director's position. Miller says the school will look to fill the vacancy during March or April of this year, and stresses the importance of patience during the hiring process.
"Being that we are in season right now, we want to give good candidates a chance to respond, so we are going to take our time with this. Ideally, we are looking for somebody with ties to Williston, and ties to the Tetons program," Miller added.