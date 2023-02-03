The Tetons and Lady Tetons basketball team faced off against the United Tribes Technical College in a divisional basketball game on Thursday at The Well. This is the first of nine games against divisional opponents.
The Lady Tetons tipped off the night of games. The team is currently rolling, winning six of their last seven games since coming back from winter break and outscoring their opponents 462-394 in that span.
This game added another win to their hot streak; the women started the game hot and didn't let off the pedal, winning against the Thunderbirds 70-45.
Sophomore guard Emily Krukowski (#4) continued in her streak of being a top scorer since returning from an injury at the start of break. She has averaged 17.28 points per game in the seven-game streak, and completed the game against United Tribes with 17 points.
Sophomore Center Irene de la Fuente (#33) scored double digits finishing the night with 11 points.
The mens team followed the women with an exciting game of their own, firing on all cylinders.
Freshman forward Moses Gordon (#12) was hot all night on defense, blocking a total of five shots.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the first half, with the Tetons gaining the edge going into the half - up 47-43. The second half played similarly, with both teams trading scores and battling for momentum. It all came down to the last shot.
With six seconds left and down one point, the Tetons drew a play to get the ball into sophomore center Abiodun Adedo's hands. Unfortunately, the ball rimmed out, and the Tetons lost the battle; 79-78.
Three Tetons players scored 16 points for the team. Sophomore Guard Shaheed Muhammad (#11), freshman forward Moses Gordon (#12) and sophomore center Abiodun Adedo (#23.)
Both teams will get some rest over the weekend before playing Bismarck State College at home on Feb. 6.