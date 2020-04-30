During the social distancing precautions set in place due to the coronavirus, members of the Williston State College women's volleyball team are utilizing alternative methods to stay in shape during the offseason.
According to Tetons head coach Chelsea Hinck, players are recording their workouts, and documenting each repetition, which Hinck reviews online. Thus far, the WSC coach says the entire team has decided to participate in these voluntary workouts. The Williston Herald asked Hinck for details on the Tetons' offseason training program, and here is what she had to say via email.
What type of exercises are you having your players doing at home, and how have they responded to this method of training?
Hinck: Our players are focusing on power, agility, speed, and endurance training. They all are responding very well to every regimen that is put in front of them. They are staying focused at the task at hand, and that’s building for the Fall.
What type of challenges have you issued to the team to motivate the players; for example, perhaps implementing a pushup or sit-up contest?
Hinck: We have done a lot of skill training challenges for particular positions; offense, defense, and setting with breaking down them down and adding lots of reps. On our last week of spring training we will finish with calculating which players complete the most squats, burpees, push-ups, jumping jacks, sit ups, and a mile run.
The challenge of the this is to see how molded and strong we have become over the last eight weeks, plus changing training up the last week adds fun to our circumstances. These players are very competitive, so it will be very interesting to see their results.
When focusing on positional drills, what kind of exercises does that include?
Hinck: With positional training, we are focusing on defense, offense, and setting skills. We are trying to accommodate the best we can with some of the drills we typically work on at Williston State.
Every player has a ball, a garage, a wall, and friend or family member that has been assisting them with completing their skill work each week. These girls miss being in the gym, and this is not the same, but it is keeping them motivated and eager to get back on the floor.
Each position has certain skills that can be done in their own home or outside, and that is what I have put together. Each player has 15 skills they must complete twice per week; 10 skills at 75 reps, and 5 skills at 100 reps, so that is 1,250 total per week. Skills training ranges from specialized defensive wall work, offense foot and approach work, wall sets, ball handling, high lows, solo hand control, block touching, star burpees, wall serving, wrist work, eye control, and much more.
How many weeks have you been doing these workouts, how often does the team do them, and how is it going so far? Are you meeting your own expectations?
Hinck: Teton volleyball has been training for weeks, with two weeks left. The team completes their workouts twice per week, and skills training twice per week. We are achieving and exceeding where I want to be for our team in the future. During this time, it can be difficult to keep student athletes motivated and inspired for the future, but these players are hungry, hungry to be the best.
Who have been some of your most outstanding performers during these workouts, and what have they done to stand out from the crowd?
Hinck: In all honesty, each of these athletes have been surpassing the normal for training at home, staying successful with all classes turning virtual, and keeping their mindsets as we positive as they can.
All of my returners have been really pushing themselves to the next level and know they have a huge season ahead. Sophomores that are going on to play at the next level as student athletes are also exceeding expectations; they are staying strong willed and doing everything they can for their bright futures.
What would your message be to your team as you gear up for another season of Teton volleyball?
Hinck: It is time to work, build structure, unite as one, sweat, practice after hours, and it is time to make this our year. If we continue to thrive and lead where we last left off, we have the potential to be extremely successful, and bring new light Teton volleyball.