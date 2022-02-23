UPDATED Tetons Logo

The Williston State College men’s and women’s basketball teams completed regular season gameplay on Monday, and now sights are set on the postseason.

The women’s basketball team finished as the No. 3 seed and host the No. 6 seed, which is Lake Region State College, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23 in the Well.

The men’s basketball team finished as the No. 6seed and travel to the No. 3 seed, which is Lake Region State College, for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday, February 23.

Both tournaments are a single elimination format.

Winners of each game will Travel to North Dakota State College of Science, the host of both men’s and women’s Basketball Tournaments, on February 27 and February 28.

