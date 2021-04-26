The Williston State College softball team picked up two wins over the weekend against Bismarck State College
The Lady Tetons took on Bismarck State on Saturday, April 24, and were able to win both games, their first wins of the season.
Baseball also hosted the Mystics on Saturday, but lost in both games.
For the baseball team, the season is rapidly coming down to the final weeks, and for the softball team, there is still a lot of time left to pick up some wins and get some momentum for the second half.
Here’s a breakdown of the weekend action for the Tetons.
Softball
Williston State’s bats came alive and scored more than 10 runs in each game, winning 13-10 and 15-5.
The Lady Tetons actually trailed for most of the first game before exploding in the sixth inning for the lead.
Bismarck State held a 4-2 lead after four innings, and after the fifth inning and the top of the sixth, the Lady Mystics led 10-7, but then the Lady Tetons had that big six-run bottom half to take the lead and win.
In the second game, Williston State didn’t need any late-game heroics to get the win.
The Lady Tetons took a 3-2 lead after the first inning and never looked back, not surrendering the lead and instead growing it over the course of the contest.
With the wins, Williston State is now 2-8 this season. Two more games were scheduled for Sunday between the two teams, but those games were canceled.
Baseball
After a brief two-game win streak, courtesy of two good wins over Dakota College at Bottineau on April 21, the Tetons ran into a pair of losses at the hands of Bismarck State College.
Both games were pretty close, but the Mystics were able to win the games 4-2 and 10-7 on Saturday, April 24.
In the 4-2 win, Bismarck State had some good, consistent hitting in the middle of the lineup that carried the team to the win.
The 4-5-6 batters for Bismarck State combined for two runs batted in and four hits. A couple batters at the top and bottom of the lineup contributed as well.
In total, Bismarck State had 11 hits as a team and drew three walks, while only striking out three teams.
Bismarck State also had 11 hits in the 10-7 win, and again, the middle of the lineup accounted for half of the team’s runs driven in.
No statistics were uploaded on the Williston State website for the Tetons as of Monday, April 26.
The two teams were supposed to play two more games on Sunday, April 25, but those games were canceled.
The Tetons have a 14-23 record overall this season with four games remaining. The four games are part of a series against Dawson Community College on May 1 and May 2.