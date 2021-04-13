A rough start to the season didn’t get any easier for the Williston State College softball team.
Williston State lost all four games of a series against Lake Region State College on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, with a doubleheader being played each day.
Lake Region State dominated the weekend slate with some overpowering hitting, and Williston State was never able to get its own bats going to the same level to match.
Once on Saturday and once on Sunday, Williston State lost 17-1. In the other game Sunday, Williston State got its bats going a bit more but lost 13-8, and in the second game Saturday, the Lady Tetons came the closest to a win this season, losing 6-4.
In the 6-4 loss, Williston State fell behind early but made a late push to keep the game close.
After the third inning, the Lady Tetons only trailed 2-1, but after a scoreless fourth inning, the Lady Royals drove in one run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 6-1.
Williston State had a small answer for Lake Region State, scoring in the bottom of the sixth, and in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Tetons were able to score two more runs but couldn’t get any more.
Lake Region State recorded 10 hits as a team in the win.
Overall for the weekend, the Lady Royals were able to get 10 or more hits in each game. In the 17-1 victories, they had 14 and 15 hits, and in the 13-8 win, they had 13 hits. In total, Lake Region State accumulated 52 hits over the four games, or 13 per game.
Williston State dropped to 0-8 in the early part of the season, and so far, opposing teams have been able to hit their way past the Lady Tetons.
Opponents have averaged 12.5 runs per game and have scored 10 or more runs in six games.
Williston State has averaged 3.38 runs per game so far, but the lineup has shown that it is capable of scoring more and can be dangerous.
A lot of season is left, so the Lady Tetons have plenty of time to fix any early problems and get some momentum going.
Williston State won’t be home again until Sunday, April 18, when the Lady Tetons host Miles Community College.