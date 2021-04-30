Dakota College at Bottineau had no problem putting the Williston State College on a six-game losing streak, defeating the Lady Tetons handily in a four-game, mid-week series.
On Tuesday, April 27, Williston State lost 8-0 and 10-2, and on Wednesday, April 28, the Lady Tetons lost 23-0 and 9-1, making up the toughest four-game slate that Williston State has endured this season.
In total, over the four games, Williston State gave up 50 runs to Dakota College at Bottineau, and the Lady Tetons scored three runs.
That scoring output from the Lady Jacks isn’t the most in a four-game span that Williston State has given up this season, but the three runs scored by the Lady Tetons in those four games is the fewest scored in a four-game span.
Dakota College at Bottineau didn’t necessarily come blazing out of the gates to get its wins; in three of the four games, the Lady Jacks scored half or more than half of their runs in the later innings.
The only exception was the last game of the series, the 9-1 win, where Dakota College at Bottineau scored five of its runs in the first two innings.
No statistics for the Lady Tetons were present on the Williston State athletics website.
At this point in the season, the Lady Tetons only have six games left as of April 29, so if they want to finish the season strong, these final games are the chance to do so.
Williston State started the final leg of the season with a doubleheader against Miles Community College on Friday, April 30, and tio close out the season, the Lady Tetons have a four-game series against Dawson Community College. The series against Dawson CC will be on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.
The Lady Tetons have a 2-14 record as of Thursday, with both wins coming at home. Williston State hasn’t seen Dawson CC yet this season, so the season finale will feature something new for the Lady Tetons.