Williston State is looking for a new head hockey coach and a new head softball coach for the start of the fall 2021 season.
Jayden Olson, the Tetons athletic director, said in a July 9 email that although he can’t speak about specifics, they are hopeful that both positions will hopefully be filled soon.
“All searches are similar processes, but occasionally things slow up one thing or another,” he wrote. “It is obviously not ideal to be filling head coaching positions in the summer, but we look forward to having all our head coaches hired soon.”
The current hockey coach is John Bowkus and the former softball coach is Rylee Hernandez.
Bowkus is only the second head coach in the team’s history. He started in August 2014 and this fall would have been his eighth season.
Hernandez, who was the head men’s basketball coach, left the Tetons to take on a new role as head coach for men’s basketball at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.
His departure from Williston State was announced on May 20.
Prior to this, he took over as head coach for softball after former coach Dan Ries left after one season.