The Williston State College baseball team released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.
The team also added a series with Briar Cliff University, which will be Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Tetons will play a three game set with the chargers starting at 1:15 on Monday afternoon.
Teton head coach, Mason Przybilla, released the Teton schedule on Saturday, Feb. 5, setting the course for the Tetons this year. All dates and games referenced are according to a press release from the Teton website.
Aside from the newly added series, the Tetons will play 48 regular season games this season.
“We feel like we are playing a difficult but fair non-conference schedule with games against four year schools and Division I NJCAA schools in addition to our own NJCAA Division II schools,”Przybilla said, in the press release.
He added that the MonDak Conference schedule the team has will be difficult.
First, he noted that there is a bye week the first week of the conference season, and second he said the team will be playing the defending regular season and tournament champions in back to back weekends with two mid-week games in between.
“It will definitely test the depth and maturity of our team,” he said.
Williston State finished the 2021 season with a 19-28 overall record and an even 12-12 record.
“Last season saw many ups and downs. We made some roster moves and tried a lot of different things as we worked through some injuries early in the season. We are excited about our current group as it is experienced and mature,” Przybilla said, according to the press release.
Williston State will officially open the season on Feb. 14 with the series, however according to the rest of the schedule they will have 19 games on the road, with the first of those games starting Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at Adams State.
The Tetons will begin MonDak conference play on April 2 and April 3, when they play Lake Region State College.