The Williston State College Tetons snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating the visiting Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish Lady Storm in convincing fashion, 81-17 on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Well.
WSC jumped out to a 19-5 lead to close out the first quarter, and by halftime, the Tetons enjoyed a 42-13 advantage on the scoreboard. In the second half alone, WSC outscored the Lady Storm 39-4 in a blowout victory.
Williston’s Rylee Conlan led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, and was a perfect 4-for-4 from downtown. Meanwhile, Laia Balcells Niubo posted a game-high 13 assists, and also collected 10 rebounds. Also contributing in the Teton victory, Grace Lupumba added 13 points and 13 boards.
By virtue of the win, WSC record now stands at 3-11 on the year. Up next, the Tetons will travel to Sheridan College for their next ballgame, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4.