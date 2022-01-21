The Williston State College basketball teams walked away from their games on Thursday, Jan. 20 with a win each.
Williston State’s teams took on Miles Community College on the road, and each of the Teton teams came away with some good wins.
The mens team won its game by a final score of 88-72, and the womens team won its game by a score of 60-50.
All scores and statistics referenced are from the WSC athletics website.
Starting with the womens game, the Lady Tetons played with a somewhat different roster and lineup, but the Lady Tetons had some good scoring depth and were able to get the win.
Only seven players recorded playing time for the Layd Tetons, and the five starting players accounted for nearly every minute of game time.
Leading Williston State was Keeley Tini, who had 16 points. She also led the team with eight rebounds.
Three of the other Williston State starters also scored in double figures. Irene de la Fuente was second on the team with 14 points. Hayley MacDonald scored 13 points, and Emily Kurkowski scored 10 points.
A few of the usual Williston State starters weren’t listed under the statistics for the game, but Taylor Pederson and Lexy Dietz recorded a couple minutes off the bench.
In the mens game, the Tetons also shared the ball well, as four starters scored in double figures and eight players scored overall.
Leading the way for the Tetons was Ezekiel Spann, who scored 19 points. Also scoring in double figures were Clovis Gallon, Josh Favors and Abi Adedo.
Favors and Adedo each scored 16 points, and Gallon scored 15 points. Rounding out the starting lineup, Ty Edwards scored nine points, just one shy of double figures.
Williston State got some good bench production, as three players combined for 13 points in the contest.
Galdo Tutu scored six points off the bench, Fares Kacem scored four points and Landon Lang scored three points.
The next games for the basketball teams will be on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
That day, the Teton teams will host the North Dakota State College of Science.
The last time the two schools met, both Williston State teams lost.