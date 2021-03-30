The Williston State College mens basketball team won’t have to wait long to get revenge on Miles Community College, as the two teams will meet in the Region 13 Quarterfinal tonight in Miles City.
Miles CC was the most recent matchup that Williston State had, and the Tetons lost a close one, 73-69.
Heading into the postseason, Williston State is on a three-game skid, but the games have been close.
The three losses have been by five, two and four points, and before that, the Tetons went on a five-game win streak.
Despite the three losses, Williston State had a strong second half of the season and played well overall in the last eight games of the season.
In the series history this season between the two teams, Williston State is 1-2 against Miles CC, but all three games have been close.
The games have been decided by 10, two and four points, with Williston State’s win coming in a 91-89 win on March 3.
In the three games between the teams, Williston State is averaging 85.3 points per game, and Miles CC is averaging 89.3 points per game.
The Tetons finished the regular season with an 11-10 record and Miles CC finished with a 13-9 record, so based on the history between these teams this season, the game should be a close one.