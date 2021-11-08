The Williston State College mens basketball team opened the season with some good performances.
Although the Tetons only won one of their three games over the weekend, the Tetons played close in the two loses as well.
On Friday, Nov. 5, Williston State defeated Miles CC 85-83 in overtime. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Tetons lost 81-78 in a close game, and on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Tetons lost 74-60 to Lake Region State College.
In the win over Miles CC, Williston State held a good lead at halftime, but Miles CC had a great second half to force the overtime.
The Tetons led 49-35 at halftime, but they were outscored 30-44 in the second half. In overtime, the Tetons outscored Miles CC 6-4.
Williston State is heavily made up of newcomers, and they showed what they could do for the Tetons this season.
Abi Adedo led Williston State with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Off the bench, Clovis Gallon scored 17 points, and rounding out the double-digit scorers were Galdo Tutu and Ezekiel Spann, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Also scoring were Ty Edwards, who had eight points, and Malik Kabia, who had six. Rounding out the team, Josh Favors had four points and Fares Kacem had two.
In the close loss to Dawson CC, Spann led the team with 18 points, followed by Adedo who had 16. Tutu also scored in double figures, adding 11 points.
Edwards had nine points, Kacem had eight points, Gallon had seven points, Favors had five points and Kabia had four.
After the busy first weekend of the season, the Tetons have a pair of home games ahead.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, Williston State will take on the North Dakota State College of Science, and on Sunday, Nov. 14, the Tetons will face United Tribes Technical College. Both games are conference games.