The Williston State College men’s basketball team improved to a three-game win streak with its latest win, a 67-61 final over Lake Region State College on Wednesday, March 10.
With it being such a low-scoring game, there wasn’t any one player who had an abundance of scoring to lead the team.
Rather, eight different Williston State players scored, and they all scored similar amounts of points, creating a bundle of point distribution that worked as a whole to get the victory.
Leading the Tetons in scoring were Beni Fungula and Caleb Johnson, who both started the game and finished with 11 points each.
Another pair of starters, Alonzo Linton and Jalen Dearring, each scored nine points, and the fifth starter, Mabeny Naam, added three points.
Williston State got some nice help off the bench as well; Adreone Sprinkles scored nine points to lead players off the bench, Jasha’Jaun Downey added eight points and Lashawn Johnson added seven points.
Being the low-scoring game that it was, defense was the key for the Tetons to gut out the victory.
As a team, the Tetons recorded 12 steals, which was nine more than the Royals recorded, meaning the Tetons’ defense was able to step up a bit more in that key area.
Defense can easily turn into offense, and that’s what Williston State did: The Tetons scored 15 of their 67 points off turnovers. On the flip side, they only gave up four points off turnovers to Lake Region State College.
The other really important piece of Williston State’s game against Lake Region State College that can’t be overlooked is how the Teton starters did.
Getting bench production is always nice and important for any team, and the Royals’ bench outscored the Tetons’ 28-24, meaning the difference would come from the starters.
The 43 points that Williston State’s starters scored was the difference-maker for the outcome of the game.
Overall, though, defense still won the day for the Tetons because the team’s shooting performance was not what it usually is.
As a team, Williston State shot just 5-of-23 from three-point range (21.7 percent), and from the free throw line, the Tetons shot 8-of-18 (44.4 percent). Overall, they shot 44.3 percent (27-of-61), a good shooting performance.
Lake Region State College shot even worse than Williston State overall and on three-pointers (40.7 and 15.4 respectively), but the Royals were able to shoot well on free throws (15-19) to stay in the game.
Sitting at 9-7, the Tetons only have five more games in the season. The next game is Sunday, March 14 on the road against the North Dakota State College of Science.