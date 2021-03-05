The Williston State College men's basketball team picked up a last-minute win over Miles Community College on March 3 that left the Pioneers speechless.
By the end of the second half, it looked like the Pioneers had the game in the bag. Late in the final period the Pioneers were able to snap Williston's strong 14-point lead, bringing the score up 87-86 in their favor.
Williston State freshman Adreone Sprinkles started the chain of events that helped bring Williston back on top with his three-point shot. The score jumped up to 89-87 in the Tetons' favor.
But Pioneer Favour Chukwukelu tied the game at 89 with two free throws.
Then the magic happened.
Williston State freshman Caleb Johnson scored a layup with just 3.5 seconds left in the game, leaving the Pioneers without a chance to makeup the points.
The Tetons won 91-89.
Johnson scored 19 points total. He made made nine of the 14 field goals attempted and one of the two three-point shots attempted. He also had nine rebounds in Wednesday's game, and he finished as the lead scorer of the night.
Along with Johnson, four other Tetons scored in double figures including sophomore Alonzo Linton who scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3's, 2-3 FT); freshman Trae Hugs came off the bench to score 17 (6-9 FG, 4-7 3's, 1-2 FT); freshman Mabeny Naam had 12 points and 12 rebounds; and Matt Dufner had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3's) off the bench as well.
Sprinkles missed the double digit mark but his three-pointer late in the game helped give him nine total points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3's, 2-4 FT) to finish the game.
Overall though, Williston State hit on 18-35 field goals including 7-14 three-pointers in the second half after being tied 44-44 at halftime.
The Tetons also outrebounded MCC 43-36 and had 16 offensive rebounds.
However, MCC had the most individual points per player.
Pioneer Dylan Hushaw finished the game with 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3's, 1-2 FT) and also had five rebounds.
Chukwukelu was second with 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3's, 9-9 FT) and had six rebounds with five assists.
Pioneer Remy Lemovou had 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 FT) and Jakim Ricketts also had 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3's, 4-7 FT).
Williston State now sits at a 7-7 record in Mondak play.
The win Wednesday night is especially sweet for the Tetons because the first time the two teams met on the court, the Tetons lost 106-96.
Next up for the Tetons is a third match against Dakota College at Bottineau this season.
It's a home game and will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 in The Well. The women's team will play before the men's team at 2 p.m. in The Well.