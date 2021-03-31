The season goes on for the Williston State College men's basketball team.
The Tetons gutted out a tough overtime win over Miles Community College on Tuesday, March 30, winning 85-80 in the Region 13 quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
Williston State evened up the season series between the two teams at 2-2, while also getting revenge for a 73-69 loss, which was the last game of the regular season before the postseason meeting.
Multiple players stepped up and had some big performances for the Tetons, and Williston State overall played well down the stretch of the game to get the win.
The Tetons led 34-33 at halftime, but once the second half started, Miles CC jumped out to a 10-point lead, 48-38, with 16 minutes to go in the game.
For the next 11 minutes, Miles CC maintained a lead that mostly stayed at or above 10 points, but Williston State finally broke through and started its comeback with 4:52 left in the game.
At that mark, Alonzo Linton scored to bring the Tetons within seven points, 68-61.
Beni Fungula made a shot about 30 seconds later to make it 68-63, and Jalen Dearring converted three free throws about 30 seconds after that to bring the Tetons to within two points.
A pair of Miles CC free throws put them back up 70-66, but Nathaniel Powell answered a minute later with two free throws to make it a two-point game again.
Then, with 1:50 left in the game, Linton scored to tie the game at 70 all. Miles CC scored two more points on free throws with 47 seconds left, and with 35 seconds left, Caleb Johnson scored a basket to tie the game at 72-72.
Neither team could convert in the final seconds, leaving the season up to the overtime period.
In the overtime, Fungula, Dearring, Powell, Johnson and Linton all scored to combine for the team’s 13 overtime points, outscoring Miles CC 13-8.
Linton and Dearring tied for the team-high in scoring with 18 points each. Dearring’s 18 points were his season high.
Fungula was second on the team with 16 points and recorded a double-double, as he also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Johnson was the other Teton player in double figures with 12 points. Powell only had five points, but he had a great game on the boards, leading all players with 13 rebounds.
Williston State switched its lineup a little bit for the game. Dearring has been a consistent starter this season, but he came off the bench in the game Tuesday and had a big game.
Dearring’s big game off the bench was a big difference in the game, as Williston State’s bench accounted for 29 points and Miles CC’s bench accounted for just 11 points.
Keenan Reynolds and Beni Fungula, who have come off the bench this season, both got the start and played well.
Next up for the Tetons is Dawson Community College on Thursday, April 1, and the game will be played at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. MST).
Dawson CC has not been kind to the Tetons this season, as Williston State has lost all three meetings between the two this season.
In the first meeting, Dawson CC won handily, 93-66, but the next two games were closer.
Williston State lost the second meeting 64-61, and the Tetons lost the third meeting in another close game, 84-79, on March 20.