The Williston State College baseball team suffered a loss in the MonDak Conference baseball tournament on Sunday, May 9, as the Tetons lost to Dawson Community College 5-2.
Williston State is hosting the tournament, but the Tetons weren’t able to pull out a win in their first game.
Compared to previous games between the two teams, the game Sunday was low-scoring, and most of the action didn’t take place until late in the game.
Dawson Community College struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 1-0 lead.
The Tetons answered a couple innings later, scoring two twins in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. Williston State’s lead was short-lived, though, as Dawson CC scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, which was the difference-maker in the game.
In that seventh inning, Camdin Miller kicked things off for the Tetons, starting the inning with a double.
After Williston State got its first out, Miller was able to reach third base on a wild pitch during Garrett Flaagan’s at-bat, giving the Tetons a prime opportunity to score.
Flaagan hit a double of his own, driving in Miller while also putting himself in scoring position right away.
Up next, Chris Shopbell singled, putting runners on the corners and again giving the Tetons a great chance to drive in another run.
Derek Desario was able to deliver, singling to drive in Flaagan and to give Williston State a 2-1 lead.
After that, though, the Tetons weren’t able to capitalize any further.
Williston State ended the game with eight hits. Brady Miles, Tanner Boyle, Flaagan and Desario each had one hit, and Miller and Shopbell had two hits. Flaagan and Desario also finished with the two runs batted in for the Tetons.
From what it appears on the MonDak Conference website and the Williston State website, the loss ends the Tetons’ season. Williston State’s website has no updates beyond May 7 for the team.
The MonDak website doesn’t even have Williston State on the schedule of games for the tournament, but the Williston State baseball team’s Twitter page has updates about the game taking place.
At the end of the season, the Tetons have an 18-27 overall record, with a 12-12 conference record.