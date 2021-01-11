The Williston State College men’s hockey team started the new year’s part of the schedule the exact opposite of the way it ended the old year’s part of the schedule.
The Tetons defeated Dakota College at Bottineau twice to end the 2020 schedule, but over the weekend, they lost back-to-back games against Bottineau to start the 2021 schedule.
Williston State lost 7-2 to open the new year on Saturday, Jan. 9, and on Sunday, Jan. 10, the Tetons could not get revenge and lost by a close 7-4 margin.
Defense was somewhat of an issue for Williston State in the 2020 schedule, as the Tetons had given up four or more goals in more than half of their games, and they already have given up seven goals in each of two games thus far in 2021.
While the defense is lacking at times, the Tetons do have a good offensive attack, which can do well and sometimes match what opponents score.
Even though the offense could not catch up with Bottineau’s goal total, the Teton offense did put up six goals to start the new year.
Now in the season, the two schools are 2-2 against each other, with the only other meetings (two) coming at the start of March.
Williston State is on a two-game losing streak, but the team still has a 7-6 conference record (7-9 overall).
If the Tetons are looking to bounce back with some wins, they will need to play their best for the next two games.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Tetons face the University of Mary, and on Thursday, Jan. 14, they face Minot State University.
In the one meeting between Williston State and the University of Mary (back in October), the Tetons lost 10-1.
In two of the meetings with Minot State, Williston State gave up nine goals (9-0, 9-2 losses) and also lost 2-1.