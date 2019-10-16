Following a five set loss to Lake Region State at the Well on Oct. 15, Williston State College (8-14) lost again in five sets at home to North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday, Oct. 16 (25-18, 20-25, 26-24, 27-29, 14-16).
After splitting the first two sets, the Tetons won the third set in exciting fashion as two consecutive points, including a kill at the net by freshman Tia McGorman gave WSC a commanding 2-1 lead.
The Tetons had their opportunities to close out the match in the fourth set, but the visiting NDSCS Wildcats eventually outlasted the Tetons 29-27. Williston State again had opportunities in the fifth set, jumping out to an 8-3 lead, and eventually found themselves within a single point of the victory at 14-9.
However, the Wildcats reeled off seven consecutive points to close out the match, sending the Tetons to their seventh straight defeat.
Up next, WSC is scheduled to compete in the Lake Region State Tournament on Oct. 18 and 19 in Devils Lake.
Their first opponent of the competition will be Central Lakes College on Friday.