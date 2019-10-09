Williston State College's three-game winning streak came to an end on Oct. 9 as the Tetons suffered a tough five set loss to Bismarck State at the Well (26-24, 13-25, 25-23, 19-25, 12-15). The loss evened the Tetons record to 8-8 on the year.
After taking a highly competitive first set victory 26-24, Williston State was beaten 13-25 in the second set by BSC to even the match at 1-1. In the third, the Tetons were able to regain momentum following a 25-23 third set victory. Trailing in the game 2-1, however, the Mystics wrestled back control of the match, winning the next two sets 25-19 in the fourth, and 15-12 in the fifth.
Up next for the Tetons, they are scheduled to compete in the Triton Invitational in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The two-day tournament will begin starting on Friday, Oct. 11.