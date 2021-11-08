Tetons lose 5-4 against MSU on Saturday Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Wade Auger, No. 24 on the the Williston State College hockey team, tries to fight off two University of Mary defenders during a Nov. 3 home game. The Tetons lost 6-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State College hockey team ended a tough weekend with a tough loss against Montana State University.The 5-4 loss was bittersweet for the Tetons, because Saturday’s game started off great.In fact, it was one of the Tetons’ best scoring games so far this season.When Williston State entered Saturday’s game, which was the second home game last week, they needed a boost or something to start their fire.Eric Moran was the guy to do it.The Tetons’ fired things up in the first period when Moran scored back-to-back goals just 13 seconds apart.It was just what the Tetons needed, and Moran had no problem being the first guy to shake up the Bobcats’ defense.The Tetons held MSU scoreless for the remainder of the first period.However, the story wasn’t the same in the second period.The Bobcats were quick to respond in the second, scoring a goal just a few minutes in and then again about five minutes later.Unfortunately, MSU tied things up 3-3 with about a minute left in the period, leaving the Tetons without a chance to break the tie.Matt McCaw, with an assist by Captain Jake Huska, broke the tie very early in the third period.But that would be the last time the Tetons scored.Not too long after the fourth Tetons goal, MSU tied the game again.And just when it looked like the game was going into overtime, the Bobcats scored with less than 50 seconds in the game.The Tetons didn’t have enough time to come back from what became the deciding goal.Compared to the first time the Tetons played Montana State, this game was exceptionally better.The first time they played each other Williston State lost 6-1.This time around, Williston State wasted no time scoring, and maintained a small lead at two different times during the game.Saturday’s game was also the last home game in November, according to the WSC website.The next home hockey game is Dec. 1 against Dakota College at Bottineau.In the meantime, the Tetons will be on the road starting Nov. 11 when they travel to Dakota College for a 7 p.m. game.Then on Nov. 18, Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, the Tetons will be in Utah for a tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teton Sport Game Williston Montana State University Home Game Eric Moran Scoring Load comments MOST POPULAR Three dead in Stateline Casino shooting Three vehicle accident causes double fatality outside of Williston One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Bakken accident inspired new, life-saving safety device that's getting attention all the way to Texas Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Coyote Clay Target League finishes season as No. 1 in trap, sporting clays, 5-stand Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back