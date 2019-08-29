“We want to put Williston State Tetons softball back.”
Those were the words of first-year Tetons head softball coach Dan Ries. WSC will have their first opportunity of the 2019 campaign with a non-conference home double-header against Moosejaw on Friday, Aug. 30.
Ries, who previously coached softball in Miles City, Montana, says he has a good early idea of what his lineup will look like. He envisions a double clean-up situation in which hitters at the top of the batting order, as well as hitters at the bottom of the lineup, can get on base to provide RBI opportunities.
“I’m trying to structure my lineup so that we can try and stack the bases, clean them off, and then stack the bases again and clean them off again,” Ries told the Williston Herald. “We have line drive power, and some girls that can flat out get around the bases and pound the ball, so I’m excited.”
Among the 13 players on this year’s Tetons roster, Holly Pennington, of Columbus, Montana, will be one of those expected to give WSC some speed on the base paths. According to Ries, she can get down the first-base line in just 2.8 seconds. In addition, catcher Kinzee Peterson, also from Montana, boasted a .519 batting average in her senior year at Havre High School and knocked in 26 RBIs.
Yet another Montana standout, Emilie Corley, has also signed on with the Tetons with high expectations. The all-conference first team selection hit .625 with five home runs and 26 runs batted in during her final season with the Ronan Maidens.
With some added firepower in the lineup this season, Ries believes his club has what it takes to be competitive from the outset. “I think you’ll see when we come in, we are trying to put together a group of girls that can play, and they are also very smart with great GPAs. “Our girls are more focused on the team than they’re own personal stats,” the coach continues.