Early in the 2019-2020 campaign, the Williston State College Tetons have had a rough go of it on the ice. Following a pair of road losses to the University of Providence on Oct. 4 and 5, the Tetons find themselves with a record of 0-6 heading into their next two-game matchup against Jamestown on Friday, Oct. 11 and 12.
According to sixth-year head coach John Bowkus, he believes a difficult practice schedule, along with 20 first-year players, the most ever for the Tetons program under Bowkus, have been contributing factors to WSC’s early struggles.
“We’ve only had about two and-a-half weeks of practice at this point because there has not been any ice available in town,” Bowkus tells the Williston Herald. “We’ve had to travel to Minot and Watford City just to get some practice time in. And with four or five kids under the age of 21, we are very raw at this point.”
Despite the club’s struggles, Bowkus sees potential with several players on the roster. In particular, forward Dylan Borseth, a Williston native, has been giving the Tetons some valuable time on the ice, both in penalty kill and power play situations according to Bowkus. Meanwhile, defensemen Levin Meier and Campbell Jackson are among those who have also been contributors early in the season.
Heading into their two games against Jamestown, Bowkus says in order to turn things around, the club needs to improve all facets of the game, which includes their 84 percent penalty kill rate, and a 15 percent power play efficiency. The WSC hockey coach states that once the Tetons develops better continuity with their new players, the on-ice results will improve.
“It’s not happening as quickly as I would like, but there is a long time before regionals, so we have time to figure it out,” Bowkus adds. “With so many new kids on the roster, and some of them being away from home for the first time, it sometimes is hard for them to come together and play with consistency. Once they learn how to work together as a team, we will be able to play up to our capabilities.”