The Williston State College men’s hockey team (13-26, 13-19) approach the offseason with some good momentum as they wrapped up the 2019-2020 campaign on a four-game winning streak.
So what was the key to WSC's strong run to finish off last season? According to Tetons head coach John Bowkus, he believes the club played a complete brand of hockey, and put forth great energy and excitement as the season neared its conclusion.
“We played very good defensively toward the end of the year,” Bowkus states. “We were able to play a complete game with all the players getting valuable playing time during the second half of the season, and our team was really good on the power play, ending up with over 26 percent average on them, which ranked us fourth in the ACHA D2 division.”
Heading into the 2020-2021 season, Bowkus, the all-time winningest hockey coach in Tetons history, thinks that the continued development of last year's freshman class will be a key factor in the club's overall performance moving forward.
“We will keep working in the weight room until end of summer and then send each player home with a summer workout to get stronger,” the Williston coaching mentor says. “Having an opportunity to bring 11 players back is a huge plus for us next season.”
In addition to developing his returning players, the recruitment of new prospects is also a major focus for WSC during the offseason. That being the case, coach Bowkus reveals his team has clearly defined areas of need which he and the Teton coaching staff is looking to improve upon for this upcoming season. In particular, the Teton head hockey coach stresses that he wants his incoming class of talent to play with more physicality.
“We are looking at bringing in some bigger and stronger players,” Bowkus continued. “This season, we were a much younger, smaller and faster team, but had a hard time matching up against most of the four-year schools, which had men playing against us boys. It will be a hard task, but it has already started and hopefully in the next few weeks, we will announce some of our early recruits.”