On the heels of an NJCAA Tournament berth to close out the 2018-2019 campaign, the Williston State College Tetons will tip off the 2019-2020 season in the MonDak Preseason Tournament against Dakota College at Bottineau on Friday, Nov. 1.
In order to repeat the success from last year, which also included a district championship, the Tetons will have to do so without the services of key contributors who have since moved on from the program. That group includes leading scorer James Jones, as well as starters Sita Conteh, Mychael Paulo, and Amar Miller among others.
According to fourth-year Tetons head men's basketball coach Rylee Hernandez, a trio of freshmen; Jordan Kellier, Eden Holt and Kobey Lam, along with redshirt sophomore Shae-Linton Brown will be relied upon to carry a bulk of the offensive responsibilities on this year's club.
"Last year, we had alot of cooks in the kitchen, and this year, there is not as many, but I think it helps us define some roles better," coach Hernandez told the Williston Herald. "Jordan is a 6'6 wing player from Jamaica who is really talented, and he's going to be able to put the ball in the hole for us. We've also got Holt and Brown who can both score from the point guard position, and Kobey Lam is a pretty talented wing player as well."
As far as returning players are concerned, sophomore Jonathan Komagum is also expected to play an important role for the Tetons. Hernandez praised Komagum's diligent offseason work habits, and believes the 6-foot-8 front court player, who was primarily a defensive specialist last year, has made significant progress in his offensive abilities heading into the new season.
"He worked out on campus and had a great summer. He probably added about 15 to 20 pounds of weight, and he is starting to play better by attacking his defender," the Tetons coach said of Komagum. "He's passing well, knocking down free throws, and taking contact and finishing around the rim, so it's been exciting to see him develop."
At this time last year, Hernandez admits there was some uncertainty about how the Tetons would eventually come together as a unit. This year, the WSC coach has much of the same feeling. However, Hernandez understands that is part of the process when dealing with a roster mostly consisting of new players who have yet to play with one another.
"It's all about having patience because we always have to revamp our roster, and we always have to get guys to play together," Hernandez continues. "As a coach, you need patience in the recruiting process, and patience in allowing the players to come together on the floor. But I think we can compete at the highest level like we were able to last year, and in a one game playoff with any of those Iowa schools, I think we will have a chance."