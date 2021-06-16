One of the more-experienced players for the Williston State hockey team will be coming back to the Teton roster for a third year.
Campbell Jackson, a defenseman, will be returning to Williston State to play for the 2021-2022 season.
Jackson has been a good presence for the Tetons. He has played a total of 65 games and has recorded 30 total points for the team.
His return to the tem for a third year was announced on the team’s Twitter page on Tuesday, June 15. The post states that Jackson’s experience and play will be a big help for the Tetons this next season.
Typically, once a player has already played two full seasons with a two-year school, they are not eligible to play at that institution after the second year, but there are some exceptions.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Junior College Athletic Association has allowed student-athletes to file specific requests for a third year of eligibility that are related to hardships from the pandemic, according to the NJCAA website.