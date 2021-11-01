Tetons hockey to host 3 games this week starting Wednesday By The Williston Herald Staff Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Tyler Jansen, goalie for the Williston State Hockey team, catches the puck during a Feb. 10 home game against U-Mary. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Williston State Hockey returns to town this week for three home games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.On Wednesday the Tetons host the University of Mary, on Friday they host the University of Providence and on Saturday they host the Montana State University hockey club.Overall, the Tetons are coming off a weekend win over the University of Providence.They defeated Providence 5-3 on Oct. 30, and Saturday’s win came after a 6-1 loss on Friday, Oct. 29 against Montana State. So on Nov. 6 the Tetons are looking for redemption.Game times start at 7 p.m. all three days and will be at the Raymond Center. These are also the only home games in November.The Tetons won’t return to their home ice until Dec. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teton University Of Providence Win Sport Home Game University Of Mary Montana State University Hockey Load comments MOST POPULAR Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators NWLA: North Dakota taxpayers, landowners have been left 'holding the bag' by state's Bakken Restart program Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Thake placed on administrative leave Wilson vs. El Tex, the tiger Robert J. Cote, 68 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back