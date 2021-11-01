2021 WSC HOCKEY | Tyler Jansen

Tyler Jansen, goalie for the Williston State Hockey team, catches the puck during a Feb. 10 home game against U-Mary.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Williston State Hockey returns to town this week for three home games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday the Tetons host the University of Mary, on Friday they host the University of Providence and on Saturday they host the Montana State University hockey club.

Overall, the Tetons are coming off a weekend win over the University of Providence.

They defeated Providence 5-3 on Oct. 30, and Saturday’s win came after a 6-1 loss on Friday, Oct. 29 against Montana State. So on Nov. 6 the Tetons are looking for redemption.

Game times start at 7 p.m. all three days and will be at the Raymond Center. These are also the only home games in November.

The Tetons won’t return to their home ice until Dec. 1.

