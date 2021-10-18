Tetons Hockey returns with 2 big wins The Williston Herald Staff Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Carson Arndt, No. 16 for the Williston State College hockey team, dribbles the puck from behind the net during a Feb. 10 home game against UMary. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State Hockey team had an impressive start to their season last weekend. They picked up two wins over the Minnesota State University Moorhead club hockey team on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.But they weren't just any wins, they were shutouts. The Tetons won 27-0 on Friday and 14-0 on Saturday. According to the Tetons' website, their next games are Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. They will play at Montana State University on Friday and at University of Providence on Saturday. Both games start at 8 p.m. central.Their first home game is Nov. 3 when they host University of Mary at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teton Hockey Team Sport University Home Game Hockey Win Williston University Of Mary Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back