WSC Hockey_Carson Arndt

Carson Arndt, No. 16 for the Williston State College hockey team, dribbles the puck from behind the net during a Feb. 10 home game against UMary.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston State Hockey team had an impressive start to their season last weekend. 

They picked up two wins over 

the Minnesota State University Moorhead club hockey team on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

But they weren't just any wins, they were shutouts. 

The Tetons won 27-0 on Friday and 14-0 on Saturday. 

According to the Tetons' website, their next games are Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. 

They will play at Montana State University on Friday and at University of Providence on Saturday. Both games start at 8 p.m. central.

Their first home game is Nov. 3 when they host University of Mary at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Center. 

