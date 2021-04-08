The Williston State College hockey team qualified for this year’s American Collegiate Hockey Association National Men’s Division II Ice Hockey Tournament.
Nationals will be in Bismarck at the Capital Ice Complex from April 15 through April 17.
The Tetons are in Pool C and will play against the Marian Sabres at 10:30 a.m. on April 15.
Then they play Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. on April 16 and finally they’ll play Jamestown at 10:30 a.m. on April 17.
All game times are subject to change.
This is the seventh qualifying year since the program started 10 years ago, according to the Tetons’ hockey twitter page.
However, since the Tetons had limited travel and games, this year the program is fundraising money to help the team attend Nationals.
They teamed up with E-Team Sponsor to fundraise for the seven-day trip to Bismarck.
And according to their campaign page, they are trying to raise $15,000. They’ve raised $3,133 as of April 8.
“Those who have dedicated themselves tirelessly to being the best they can be on and off the ice need your support,” the campaign reads. “We as players and staff appreciate any amount you can give to support our program. We are grateful for your generous support and thank you during these unprecedented times.”
The donations will help cover expenses for the tournament trip such as transportation, meals and lodging.
To donate or find more information about their campaign visit, https://org.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/314676406.