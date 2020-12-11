The Williston State College men’s hockey team finished its fall season on high note after winning the last four out of five of its scheduled November games.
But this season was a little different for the Tetons.
The hockey team was the only team that played this year at WSC amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the American Collegiate Hockey Association, which WSC is a part of, gave their member teams the OK to play under certain conditions such as limiting fan attendance.
However, even though they were able to play, the team truly only had seven to eight days to prepare for its first contest in early October because of WSC having to suspend fall sport activities in September.
The limited amount of time to practice and prepare for the first game wasn’t a problem for the team, and head coach John Bowkus said knowing they only had so much time to prepare and seeing how well his team did this season feels great.
“A big part of it was that our assistant coaches were able to help out with conditioning and things like that, they were able to work in small groups because we weren’t able to do anything as a team, which was the hardest part,” he said.
And the hard work his team put in showed on the ice this year.
The Tetons won their first game but after that winning didn’t come easy. However, at the end of October, things started to pick back up for the Tetons and they finished October winning two out of the four games.
November was a better month for the team since they only had one loss out of the five games played the entire month and in the end the Tetons finished their fall season 7-7.
Bowkus said the team’s goal tending was good, something he anticipates will continue into the spring, and their biggest strength at the start of the season were the three returning defensemen.
Now, he said he hopes they can bring the same momentum they had toward the end of the fall back during the spring season and they will work to refine what his team already knows.
Practices resume in the first week of January and although it was a frustrating fall semester, Bowkus said his team still accomplished a lot and learned how to deal with adversity in terms of dealing with COVID-19 consequences such as games getting canceled or not being able to travel as much.
Because of this, he said he gives credit to his team for working so hard and being able to understand that things changed quickly and as a result they “rolled with the punches.”
But as they head into the spring semester, he said he and his young team will be ready when they come back and when they do, they will work to get stronger and continue to support each other even more.