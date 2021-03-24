The last stretch of the season hasn’t been kind to the Williston State College hockey team, and it didn’t get any nicer in the final game of the season.
After two previous games against the University of Providence were cancelled, the Tetons finally got to play against the Argos, but the Argos came out on top with a 6-2 win.
Heading into the game, the Tetons were on a five-game losing streak, which was bumped to six with the loss.
Providence set the tone for the contest early, scoring the first goal of the game just a minute after the initial puck drop.
The first period ended with Providence in the lead, but Williston State arguably played just as well.
With 7:07 left in the first period, the Argos scored again to go up 2-0 over the Tetons, but with 2:30 left, Kyle Barrett scored the first goal of the game for Williston State, assisted by Devonne Berry and Jake Huska.
At the end of the first period, Williston State trailed 2-1, but they had a 10-5 shot advantage.
The Argos scored on a power play in the second period to go up 3-1, but the third period was where they pulled away.
Just over four minutes into the third period, Williston State cut the lead to 3-2. Thomas Patterer scored the goal, assisted by Dylan Borseth and Cameron Maycock.
Just 10 seconds later, Providence scored again to go up 4-2 and extended the lead throughout the rest of the period with two more goals.
The game against Providence was the final game of the season, and at the conclusion of the season, the Tetons finished with a 12-19-1 overall record.
There highs and lows, winning streaks and losing streaks, but overall, The Tetons played well this year and had a fairly consistent season.