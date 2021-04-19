The Williston State College men’s hockey team wrapped up pool play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association with a big win, 7-4 over Jamestown.
Unfortunately for the Tetons, even with the win over Jamestown on Saturday, April 17, their season is now over.
Only the top team from each of the four pools advanced, creating the Frozen Four for Division II.
Iowa State went undefeated in Pool C to grab the berth to the Frozen Four, and Williston State finished second in the pool with a 2-1 record, with the only loss coming against Iowa State.
Although the season is over, Williston State has a lot to be happy about from their nationals appearance.
In the pool play opener, Williston State, who was ranked No. 11 in the national tournament, defeated Marian, who was ranked as the No. 6 team.
The Tetons also got a nice win against No. 14 Jamestown, and despite the loss, They also played well in a 3-1 final against No. 3 Iowa State.
Against Iowa State on Friday, April 16, Williston State trailed 3-0 after the first two periods of play.
Just 41 seconds into the third period, the Tetons got on the board.
Cameron Maycock scored the lone goal for Williston State, and he was assisted by Jake Huska.
Jamestown also scored first against Williston State on Saturday, but the Tetons quickly tied the game and held a lead for most of the game.
Maycock and Huska assisted Ryley Cook on his goal that tied the game in the first period.
Jamestown got a quick goal in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, but Tannert Davis scored just a minute later to tie the game. Davis was assisted by Dylan Borseth and Brendan Jay.
Fox Dodds gave the Tetons a 3-2 lead in the second period, which was the goal that led to Williston State not surrendering the lead again. Dodds was assisted by Cook and Campbell Jackson.
Kyle Barrett scored in the second period as well, assisted by Huska and Eric Moran, which gave the Tetons a 4-2 lead.
Carson Arndt scored Williston State’s fourth goal in the second period, giving the Tetons a 5-2 lead heading into the third. Maycock and Cook assisted him.
Jamestown scored twice more in the third period but couldn’t make a comeback.
Maycock was assisted by Moran for Williston State’s sixth goal, and Thomas Patterer was assisted by Jackson for the Tetons’ seventh goal.