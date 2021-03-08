The Tetons men's hockey team dropped two weekend games against Dakota College at Bottineau.
Both days Williston State wasn't able to break past one goal.
On Saturday, March 6 the team lost their final home game of the season 3-1 and on Sunday on the road they lost 4-1.
During Sunday's game, both teams took awhile to score in the first period. However, the Lumberjacks put an end to that after scoring with about five minutes left in the period.
The Tetons finished the first period with more shots on goal, however, with 17 compared to the Lumberjacks' 11.
Bottineau scored again early in the second period, taking a 2-0 lead.
But Fox Dodds, who was assisted by Jackson Dodds and Carson Arndt, cut the Lumberjacks' lead in half after scoring the first and only Tetons goal.
He scored 15 minutes and 22 seconds left in the second period.
Once again, the Tetons had more shots on goal in the second period bumping their total up to 30 compared to the Jacks' 27.
In the final period the Lumberjacks extended their lead 3-1 after scoring on a powerplay with about 10 minutes left in regulation.
They scored their fourth goal on another powerplay with about six minutes left and the game ended in the Lumberjacks' favor.
Additionally, the Lumberjacks also finished with the most shots on goal making the final count 44-36 in Bottineau's favor. In the third period alone, the Tetons only had six shots on goal compared to Bottineau's 17.
During the March 6 game, Eric Moran, with an assist by Brendan Jay scored the first and only goal on a powerplay for the Tetons.
That goal came late in the third period will less than 10 minutes of regulation left.
However, the Tetons had more overall shots on goal compared to Bottineau following Saturday's game. In the end, the Tetons had 46 shots compared to Bottineau's 29.
The Tetons have two more games to play this season.
Both games will be on the road against the University of Providence.
The first game starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and the second game starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
*Information about the game and stats were taken from the live feed of the game, and the Tetons Hockey live twitter feed.