Williston State College Volleyball got their first start of the season in front of the home fans on Wednesday night at the Well. The Lady Tetons matched up against Bismarck State College and looked to build momentum before the team travels to Arizona for the Pima Tournament.
The game was an exciting one with both sides trading sets until the fifth set where Mystics held off the the Lady Tetons comeback to win the game 3-2.
After weeks of preparation and long practices Head Coach of Williston State College Volleyball Caitlyn Muder was ready to see the team compete.
"Personally, I was anxious all day but as soon as we stepped onto the court, I felt ready to go. It was great getting out on the court to compete after the last few weeks of practicing and conditioning."
Williston State looked solid in their first game together as a new team, each player was looking to get each other involved with great hustle throughout the game, while the team cheered every accomplishment. Something that impressed Muder.
"I liked the hustle that the girls showed in tonight’s game. There were moments where it would have been easy to give up on the ball, but they didn’t. They also were great at coming together as a team after each play to encourage and support one another. That is always impressive to me, when young women can support and play for one another instead of just themselves." Muder said.
The game would begin with Bismarck State taking the first set 25-18. The Lady Tetons would rally back in an exciting second set where each team went back and forth trading points. Williston State showed great composure as they took control and won the set 26-24.
The Mystics would come back from the break hot as they won the third set 25-12. The Lady Tetons weren't going to go down without a fight and looked to force a fifth and final set.
In an intense fourth set that featured long winded rallies behind a loud crowd. Williston State College would come out on top and win the tight set 26-24. In the final set to 15 Bismarck State would find momentum in the final stages of the game to come out on top after a 15-4 fifth set.
In the tough loss Muder saw areas to improve on. But walked away impressed with the resilience, Muder is confident in the ability of the team as they move forward into the season.
"I was so impressed with how the team performed tonight. Even though it was a tough loss, we walked away from the game feeling confident and ready for the weekend tournament ahead. We recognize areas where we need more work, and we are ready to get after it." Muder said.
Williston State College will play in the Pima Tournament in Tucson, Arizona August 26 and 27.