Williston State College Volleyball got their first start of the season in front of the home fans on Wednesday night at the Well. The Lady Tetons matched up against Bismarck State College and looked to build momentum before the team travels to Arizona for the Pima Tournament. 

The game was an exciting one with both sides trading sets until the fifth set where Mystics held off the the Lady Tetons comeback to win the game 3-2.



